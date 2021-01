Associated Press

There are no Kazakhstan nationals among those suffered and died in an explosion occurred at the capital of Spain, Madrid, on January 20, the Kazakh MFA’s Telegram Channel reads.





As earlier reported, explosion caused a building to partially collapse in centre of Madrid yesterday.













