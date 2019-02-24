NSC of Kazakhstan: Over 300 Kazakh nationals are in conflict zones

More than 300 Kazakh citizens are in the conflict zones, Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Nurgali Bilisbekov told at an expanded meeting of the International Relations, Defense and Security Committee.

Now over 300 persons are in the conflict zones, including 100 persons who joined the ranks of the militants," said Nurgali Bilisbekov.

He has noted that women would travel to the conflict zones mainly due to their husbands, and there were the facts when they had been prosecuted.

There were the facts when women chased down their husbands as well as the facts when they were prosecuted in Kazakhstan. We also possess the information that our some women are involved in some processes. We properly review their actions in terms of criminal law in such cases. And upon their return to the country, they will be prosecuted," said Bilisbekov.

The Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan has also talked about the recent special operation in Almaty in which foreign nationals with Central Asian background suspected of preparing terrorist attacks were detained. According to him, they aimed to destabilize the situation and create chaos within the country.

Given the situation in the conflict zones, in particular, the Middle East, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, the region faces certain challenges and we, of course, see them as quite elevated threats. Unfortunately, we remain in orbit of the interests of international terrorist organizations demonstrated by the detention of a group in early January in Almaty. They were guided from abroad, aiming at destabilizing the situation and creating chaos. It is more important to highlight that they keep functioning, even at the time when we believe that all Syrian issues are closed. The countries of the Coalition – the USA and Russia claim," said Bilisbekov.

As the speaker has said, the Committee tracks down the location of Kazakhs, especially in the conflict zones, to the fullest extent possible.

