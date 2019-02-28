Number of companies registered in AIFC to reach 100 by the end of 2018

By the end of the year, a total of 100 companies are expected to merge on the Astana International Financial Center, with 88 companies already listed. Kairat Kelimbetov, the head of the Astana International Financial Center, told at a press conference on the launch of trading on AIX.





Unconditional trading with ordinary shares, as well as conditional trading with global depositary receipts of NAC KazAtomProm JSC has begun on the AIFC.





All institutions will gradually start functioning, we already have 88 companies registered. By the end of the year, we expect about 100 companies to be registered in the AIFC jurisdiction, and 250 in the next year, 500 companies by the end of 2020," said Kairat Kelimbetov.





The AIFC Governor noted that the Kazakh Ministry of Finance had already completed the placement of the debut issue of its euro-denominated bonds.





This is a very successful placement, which passed at a level higher than official ratings assess us. It was the most successful placement of recent years. And it happened on the London Financial Centre and the Astana Financial Centre. In addition, bonds of Kazaktelecom were also placed. We expect that bonds of quasi-public sector companies will be placed on our stock exchange in the near future," said Kelimbetov.





The speaker also expressed the Centre's gratitude to the Samruk Kasyna Fund and KazAtomProm for joint work on transactions on the AIFC.





The President of Kazakhstan has launched trading on the AIFC Exchange.









