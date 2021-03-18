Nursultan Nazarbayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev talked over phone

Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev talked over phone, the Elbasy’s press service reports.





The sides exchanged greetings on forthcoming Nauryz and highly appreciated the level of relations between the nations developing in the context of strategic partnership, good neighborliness and friendship between fraternal countries. They also debated the regional agenda issues and schedule of the international events ahead.





The talks were initiated by Uzbekistan.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.