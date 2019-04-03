Nursultan Nazarbayev, King Abdullah II of Jordan talk over phone

Photo: press service of Akorda

The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, had a telephone conversation with Abdullah II, King of Jordan, the press service of Akorda informs.

The King of Jordan expressed support about the decision made by Nursultan Nazarbayev to relinquish his powers as the President of Kazakhstan.

Abdullah II said that he treasures friendship with Nursultan Nazarbayev and also highlighted the historic role of the Leader of the Nation in the making and development of Kazakhstan-Jordan cooperation.

The King of Jordan wished the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation splendid health and success in future activities.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Abdullah II agreed to continue regular contacts in the future.

