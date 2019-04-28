Система Orphus

Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Jan Hamacek, the Chamber of DeputiesИ Chairman of the Czech Republic Parliament

06.02.2017, 21:43 0

Astana. 6 February. Kazakhstan Today - During the meeting the prospects of bilateral cooperation and the results have been given consideration.

The Head of State noted the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation and expressed KazakhstanИs readiness to further improving relations between the two countries in the economic and political sphere.

- Your visit is of great significance. We have initially established good relations with the Czech Republic. President of the Czech Republic MiloИ Zeman has been on a visit here. Now we are waiting for him at the opening of "EXPO-2017" exhibition, the President of Kazakhstan said.

President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Parliament pointed to the unique character of Kazakhstan nationИs history, who had built a strong and stable country during 25 years.

Finally Jan Hamacek congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on the 25th anniversary of the countryИs Independence and wished further prosperity to the young state.

Source: Akorda press service

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.

relevant news

Comments

Most read