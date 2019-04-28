Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Jan Hamacek, the Chamber of DeputiesИ Chairman of the Czech Republic Parliament

Astana. 6 February. Kazakhstan Today - During the meeting the prospects of bilateral cooperation and the results have been given consideration.



The Head of State noted the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation and expressed KazakhstanИs readiness to further improving relations between the two countries in the economic and political sphere.



- Your visit is of great significance. We have initially established good relations with the Czech Republic. President of the Czech Republic MiloИ Zeman has been on a visit here. Now we are waiting for him at the opening of "EXPO-2017" exhibition, the President of Kazakhstan said.



President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Parliament pointed to the unique character of Kazakhstan nationИs history, who had built a strong and stable country during 25 years.



Finally Jan Hamacek congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on the 25th anniversary of the countryИs Independence and wished further prosperity to the young state.



Source: Akorda press service



