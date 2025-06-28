On 26 June the United Nations Celebrates World Drug Day

Tell a friend

During his official visit to Mongolia, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu was received by the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, Minister Nurtleu conveyed sincere greetings and warm wishes on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





The President of Mongolia emphasized that Astana is an important strategic partner for Ulaanbaatar and expressed interest in further strengthening political dialogue.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister underlined that Mongolia is a reliable and close neighbor with whom Kazakhstan shares common historical roots, as well as spiritual and cultural affinity.





The parties agreed to exchange visits at the highest and high levels, including government and interparliamentary contacts.





They discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as joint work within international organizations.





On the same day, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan held a separate meeting with the Prime Minister of Mongolia, Gombojavyn Zandanshatar.





The sides confirmed their commitment to strengthening Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation and discussed concrete ways of further development in areas such as transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalization, space, and others.





Kazakhstan and Mongolia aim to increase bilateral trade turnover to 500 million US dollars through expanding exports of Kazakh grain and other agricultural products.





They also touched upon the prospects for cooperation in the mining industry and mechanical engineering. Kazakhstan expressed interest in conducting joint geological exploration and supplying high-tech products.





In the cultural and humanitarian sphere, Minister Nurtleu expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to further expand joint projects.





At the conclusion of the meetings, the parties reaffirmed their readiness for active and mutually beneficial dialogue across all areas of mutual interest.