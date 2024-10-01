On the Meetings of the Kazakh Foreign Minister on the Margins of the UN General Assembly

Tell a friend

On the margins of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Angel Moratinos, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The interlocutors discussed further prospects for cooperation, particularly in the context of coordinating efforts to strengthen interreligious harmony and global dialogue of civilizations.





The Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan highly appreciated the personal contribution of Moratinos to the strengthening of intercivilizational dialogue. He emphasized that the mission of the Alliance to build bridges between different religions and cultures is in harmony with the main goals and objectives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.





The parties agreed to continue cooperation, including joint work with youth and young leaders of civil society in Central Asia.





Minister Nurtleu also met with the heads of foreign ministries of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Cambodia - Sok Chenda Sophea, Cyprus - Constantinos Kombos, Rwanda - Olivier Nduhungirehe and Finland - Elina Valtonen.





During the meetings, the parties discussed priority issues of the bilateral agenda, including further expansion of political, trade, economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.





An intergovernmental agreement on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports was signed with the Rwandan Foreign Minister.





At the meeting with the vice-president of the global investment company Cerberus of the USA, Brian Hook, the issues of realization of joint projects in different branches of economy were considered. The company is engaged in investments in financial services, healthcare, retail trade, public services, etc.