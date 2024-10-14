10.10.2024, 12:21 36071
On the Visit of the Special Representative of the Foreign Ministry of Japan for Central Asia
Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev received Ambassador Masaki Ishikawa, Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan for Central Asia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed key issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, with focus on high-level visits, as well as joint events.
Both sides expressed their high appreciation with interaction between the foreign ministries, which is positively reflected in regional cooperation, primarily within the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue.
They discussed topical projects in such areas as trade economic, transport logistics, environment and agriculture. In this regard, the value of the Joint Commission of the Government and Private Sectors of Kazakhstan and Japan on Economic Cooperation, which promotes mutually beneficial partnership, was emphasized.
In terms of further steps to strengthen the strategic partnership, the sides agreed to expedite work on expanding the legal framework of bilateral relations. They also referred to key aspects of cultural and humanitarian relations, including Kazakhstan’s participation in the EXPO-2025 World Exhibition in Osaka.
Following the meeting, diplomats agreed to continue joint work and develop new areas of cooperation.
11.10.2024
Commitments under the Global Compact on Refugees and Efforts to Eradicate Statelessness Discussed in Almaty
Ambassador-at-Large - Head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty, Zhanibek Abdrashov, participated to the Regional Consultations on Implementation of Pledges to the Global Compact on Refugees and Efforts to Eradicate Statelessness, organized by the Representative Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Central Asia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his speech, Abdrashov stressed Kazakhstan’s active participation in global UN initiatives, noting support for the Pact for the Future at the Summit of the Future within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. He also recalled that since 1999, our country has been actively participating in the Convention on the Status of Refugees and the Global Refugee Compact. In December 2023, at the Second Global Refugee Forum, Kazakhstan made six new voluntary commitments aimed at simplifying procedures for granting refugee status and expanding the rights of stateless persons.
The event was attended by representatives of Central Asian countries. The main objectives of the meeting included discussing joint activities with government partners, analyzing key areas of support for refugees and stateless persons in the region, as well as reviewing the Global Alliance on Statelessness.
In conclusion, the participants discussed the progress made on commitments, opportunities to strengthen support for asylum seekers and ways to improve the legal situation of refugees, confirming their readiness to contribute to international initiatives for their protection in Central Asia.
09.10.2024
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Met with U.S. Trade Mission
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov met with the delegation of the U.S. Trade Mission, headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia David De Falco and U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed expanding strategic cooperation with the United States, focusing on developing trade and economic ties and deepening investment cooperation.
The U.S. House of Representatives is our key partner in maintaining a constant dialogue between the Government of Kazakhstan and U.S. business. Despite the difficult geopolitical situation, our country maintains positive dynamics in all key indicators of economic development. We are the largest economy in Central Asia, accounting for more than 60% of the region’s GDP. Our country aims to remain a stable and safe place to attract foreign investment. In turn, thanks to the international presence of the Chamber, you can help strengthen Kazakhstan’s voice on global economic platforms, increasing our recognition as a rapidly developing market," the Deputy Minister noted.
Deputy Minister Kuantyrov informed the American partners about the latest initiatives and key economic reforms in Kazakhstan, emphasizing the country’s commitment to the gradual modernization of strategic industries. The Deputy Minister noted the importance of the active participation of American companies in increasing bilateral cooperation in the field of geological exploration to create sustainable supply chains of critical minerals, as well as in such industries as agriculture, finance, IT, energy, transport and logistics.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce can facilitate the creation of partnerships aimed at developing human capital through the promotion of educational exchanges, skills training, and capacity-building programs between American and Kazakh institutions, especially in the IT sector. This will help prepare the Kazakh workforce with the necessary skills to meet the growing needs of strategic industries such as IT, agriculture, and green energy while benefiting American companies by forming a more qualified local labor market," the Deputy Minister said.
The delegation included representatives of such prominent companies as Amway, Apple, Baker Hughes, Bechtel, Chevron, Citibank, Eurasia Group Kazakhstan, ExxonMobil, Freedom Holding Corp., General Motors, Global Data Risk, John Deere, Leidos, Mayer Brown, Medtronic, Meta Inc, Visa, Wolt, etc. The delegation arrived in Kazakhstan following the meetings within the framework of the working visit of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to New York.
At the end of the meeting, Kuantyrov invited representatives of American companies to implement joint investment projects in Kazakhstan and participate in the Kazakhstan Round Table on Global Investments, which will be held on November 1 this year in Astana.
07.10.2024
Kazakh-Swiss Political Consultations Held in Astana
The sixth round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Swiss Confederation took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, diplomats from both countries reviewed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Swiss cooperation. They exchanged views on pressing international and regional issues, while also considering the schedule of bilateral events and visits planned for 2025.
Both sides underscored the importance of the recent meeting between their foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. They reaffirmed their commitment to furthering trade, economic, and investment ties, and to strengthening the bilateral legal framework, including cooperation between relevant state agencies of Kazakhstan and Switzerland.
04.10.2024
Astana Hosts Ceremony of Unveiling the Report of the Global Innovation Index 2024 for Asian Countries
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov took part in the ceremony of unveiling the report of the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024 for Asian countries. Representatives of international copyright offices, the diplomatic corps and international organizations attended the event organized by the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan with the support of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Chief of Staff of the Government of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev, Assistant Director General of WIPO Marco Aleman, Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan Azamat Eskaraev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiev, as well as heads of the corporate sector, international experts and representatives of international organizations attended the event.
Opening the ceremony, Koishybayev noted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to the innovative development and digital technologies.
The Government is currently working to achieve all the tasks set by the President. I am sure that such platforms allow us to exchange views on the future of innovative development and introduce new approaches to stimulate innovation at the regional level," said the Deputy Prime Minister.
In his welcoming speech, Aleman stressed that the GII is more than a guide to innovative development: "It is a powerful tool to support innovative solutions and boost the economic growth of the participating countries. Kazakhstan demonstrates great potential in the field of innovation, which is also the reason for holding our event here in Astana today."
In his speech, Kuantyrov informed that Kazakhstan took 78th place among 133 countries of the world, improving the rating by three positions.
Despite global geo-economic uncertainty and stagnation of foreign direct investment flows, Kazakhstan has shown positive results, including by increasing capital inflows into the country’s economy (+5 positions in "Investments"), creating favorable conditions for business development ("Business development level" +9 positions), due to transformations in the institutional environment and targeted actions of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to introduce innovations into the economy," the Deputy Minister noted.
He added that this progress is considered "as a sign of investor confidence" and confirmed his "commitment to creating a favorable business ecosystem" that will contribute to the successful accession of Kazakhstan to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
The presentation of the GII 2024 results revealed the need for investments in scientific research and technology, which is especially important in a rapidly changing global economy. The ceremony was a useful platform for informing about the activities of WIPO, sharing experiences and discussing promising projects in Asia. The focus was on patent regulation, support for startups and scientific research.
On the sidelines of the event, a bilateral meeting was held between Kuantyrov and Aleman to discuss further plans for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and WIPO. The Deputy Minister invited the Director General of WIPO Tang to the Astana International Forum, which is scheduled for June 2025.
04.10.2024
Ways to Implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development were Discussed in Almaty
Ambassador-at-Large - Head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty, Zhanibek Abdrashov visited the UN Plaza building, where he met with the heads of representative offices of UN agencies accredited in Almaty, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, Abdrashov stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with the United Nations, calling it a priority for reforms of the UN development system and the Government of Kazakhstan. Special attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. "We proposed to create this center as an important mechanism for achieving the set goals of sustainable development in the region," the diplomat said.
The implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development between the UN agencies and the governments of the countries of the region was discussed at the meeting. The parties also discussed the activities of the Project Office for Central Asia on Climate Change and Green Energy in Almaty, aimed at developing and implementing projects to support and accelerate specific climate actions in the region.
At the end of the meeting, the UN representatives reported on current activities and confirmed their readiness for further cooperation to implement significant projects in Kazakhstan and the entire region.
03.10.2024
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkiye Celebrate Turkic States Cooperation Day
On this day, 15 years ago, the Agreement on the Establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States was signed in the city of Nakhchivan, which later evolved into the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In a relatively short period, the OTS has established itself as a full-fledged and respected actor in international relations, committed to contributing to the strengthening of peace and sustainable development.
Turkic integration encompasses a broad spectrum of cooperation, ranging from transit and transport issues, economy, ecology, science, education, arts, tourism, and sports to a substantial humanitarian agenda.
Kazakhstan is both a founding member and initiator of the OTS, actively promoting integration within its framework.
This is reflected in Kazakhstan’s chairmanship program for this year, adopted under the motto "TURKTIME!" which outlines eight priorities aimed at strengthening unity and cooperation among Turkic countries.
02.10.2024
Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Information, held a briefing for the diplomatic corps dedicated to the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and issues related to the empowerment of women in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Welcoming the participants, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Akan Rakhmetullin highlighted key advancements of implementing Resolution 1325 in Kazakhstan, including ongoing efforts to enhance women’s rights in the country.
Among the new initiatives, the Kazakh diplomat noted the training of female military advisors on gender issues and the protection of civilians at the Peacekeeping Training Center (KAZCENT), the promotion of women to leadership positions based on a gender-sensitive approach to professional development in the security and defense sectors, and the inclusion of female diplomatic personnel in international negotiations.
Vice Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Evgeniy Kochetov emphasized the promotion of gender issues in the socio-economic and public sectors, underscoring Kazakhstan’s commitment to the Global Forum "Generation Equality" (GEF) in 2021, where the country joined two Action Coalitions focused on combating gender-based violence and advancing economic justice and rights.
Additionally, representatives from the UN Women Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia, the OSCE, and relevant government bodies presented on the implementation of the National Action Plan in line with Resolution 1325.
According to Azamat Sisatov, Head of the Peacekeeping Activities Department of the Ministry of Defense, there are currently 6,802 women serving in the armed forces of Kazakhstan, including 863 officers. Among them are 31 colonels, 112 lieutenant colonels, 235 majors, 203 captains, 173 senior lieutenants, and 109 lieutenants.
Rimma Shakeyeva, a representative from the Ministry of Defense’s Peacekeeping Operations Center, shared her experience serving in the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).
Women participate in all areas of peacekeeping as part of military, police, and civilian personnel and have a positive impact on the environments in which peacekeeping operations are conducted, including fostering the advancement of women in peacebuilding and protecting women's rights. Women peacekeepers have proven that they are capable of performing the same functions as their male counterparts at the same level and under the same challenging conditions," Shakeyeva stated.
The briefing emphasized the importance of international cooperation in strengthening the role of women in maintaining peace and security. Participants highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s international efforts to ensure gender equality and promote women’s rights at both national and regional levels.
01.10.2024
Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding the airstrike on the residence of the UAE head of diplomatic mission in Sudan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan decisively condemns the airstrike on the residence of the UAE head of diplomatic mission in Khartoum, Sudan, on September 29, 2024, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
We firmly believe that any kind of violence against diplomatic missions and their staff is absolutely unacceptable.
Such actions violate the fundamental principle of the sanctity of diplomatic missions, guaranteed by Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, and require a comprehensive investigation with bringing all those involved to justice.
