On the Visit of the Special Representative of the Foreign Ministry of Japan for Central Asia

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev received Ambassador Masaki Ishikawa, Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan for Central Asia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the talks, the parties discussed key issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, with focus on high-level visits, as well as joint events.





Both sides expressed their high appreciation with interaction between the foreign ministries, which is positively reflected in regional cooperation, primarily within the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue.





They discussed topical projects in such areas as trade economic, transport logistics, environment and agriculture. In this regard, the value of the Joint Commission of the Government and Private Sectors of Kazakhstan and Japan on Economic Cooperation, which promotes mutually beneficial partnership, was emphasized.





In terms of further steps to strengthen the strategic partnership, the sides agreed to expedite work on expanding the legal framework of bilateral relations. They also referred to key aspects of cultural and humanitarian relations, including Kazakhstan’s participation in the EXPO-2025 World Exhibition in Osaka.





Following the meeting, diplomats agreed to continue joint work and develop new areas of cooperation.