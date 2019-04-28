OSCE supports discussion on perspectives of organic agricultural development in Kazakhstan

The OSCE Programme Office will support a roundtable discussion on prospects of agricultural development in Kazakhstan with a focus on recently adopted national standards of organic production and certification.





The event will take place on October 23.





The event will involve some 35 parliamentarians and Agriculture Ministry officials, as well as representatives of civil society and business community. International experts from Germany will discuss the main challenges and provide a set of concrete recommendations to promote organic production in Kazakhstan, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana reads.





The event is part of the Programme Office's long-standing efforts to promote sustainable development principles in Kazakhstan.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.