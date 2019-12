Police in Georgia use water cannon to disperse protesters outside parliament

Riot police used water cannon to disperse protesters near Georgia’s parliament on Tuesday and detained several activists, hours after thousands rallied in the capital demanding electoral system reform, Trend reports.

Demonstrators, who were standing in front of entrances to the parliament, were forced to disperse.

Giorgi Vashadze, one of the opposition leaders, told reporters that several people, including one opposition politician, were detained by police.

