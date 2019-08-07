Possibly habitable planet found outside solar system

U.S. space agency NASA has discovered the "first potentially habitable world" outside of our own solar system, according to reports on Wednesday.

Located about 31 light-years away, the super-Earth planet named GJ 357 d was discovered in early 2019 owing to NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), a mission designed to comb the heavens for exoplanets," ScienceDaily reported.

The exoplanet is six times larger than earth and could maintain liquid water due to its distance from its own star, which provides suitable atmospheric pressure, Anadolu Agency reports.

The details of the discovery were published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics and presented at an exoplanet conference in Massachusetts.

