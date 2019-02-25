Preparations in full swing for Trump-Kim summit

Photo: Yonhap

With the second meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump five days away, the Korean War foes look busy preparing for what would be a watershed event in denuclearization, future bilateral relations and regional security.

Their emissaries are holding two-track negotiations in Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital that is set to host the two-day summit from next Wednesday, Yonhap reports.

Kim Hyok-chol, Pyongyang's new point man on Washington, met with his counterpart Stephen Biegun for hours at a Hanoi hotel Thursday. They are expected to hold additional talks up until the last minute before the summit to reach a rough deal on the wording of the so-called Hanoi Declaration.

South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon, headed to Hanoi on Friday for consultations with Biegun to coordinate a negotiation strategy.

Separately, a North Korean team, led by Kim Chang-son, an official at the State Affairs Commission, is crisscrossing the city apparently to decide the leader's itinerary, lodging and the summit location.

The team is also reportedly in contact with a group of U.S. officials headed by Daniel Walsh, a White House adviser, to fine-tune the details of the leaders' joint photo-ops and other public availability, such as the timing of handshakes between Kim and Trump and the angle of cameras.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.