President appoints ambassadors to Italy and Malaysia

The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the decree appointing new Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Italy and Malaysia, the presidential press office said.

According to the decree, Yerbolat Sembayev has been named the new Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Italy. Bulat Sugurbayev is now the new Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Malaysia.





