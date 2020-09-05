President appoints Kazakhstan’s ambassadors to foreign countries

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has designated Kazakhstan’s ambassadors to a number of foreign countries, the Akorda’s press service reports.





Arman Isagaliyev was appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar. He will no longer serve as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Arab Republic of Egypt, to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and the Republic of Tunisia concurrently.





Kairat Lama Sharif was named as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Arab Republic of Egypt.





Kazakhstan’s ambassador to India Yerlan Alimbayev will serve as the country’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, the Kingdom of Bhutan and the Republic of Maldives concurrently.





Kazakhstan's ambassador to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov was desgnated as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of North Macedonia.





Additionally, the president’s press service revealed that Askar Shokybayev and Daulet Yemberdiyev had been relieved of the posts of Kazakhstan's ambassadors to the State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait, respectively.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.