President Arif Alvi seeks access of Pakistani commodities to Kazakhstan's markets

President Dr Arif Alvi has urged Kazakhstan to facilitate access of Pakistani commodities in Kazakh markets, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

In a meeting with the Kazakh Ambassador Barlybay Sadykov at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Wednesday, the president said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan enjoy close and cordial relations based on the foundations of shared faith, culture and heritage.

Dr Arif Alvi said that trade between the two Countries is not commensurate with the true potential and emphasized that it should be further enhanced. He highlighted the need to explore possibilities of cooperation and joint ventures in sectors like food processing, textile, machinery and equipment, construction and infrastructure.

The president also said that given the abundance of oil and gas in Kazakhstan, Pakistan's state-owned companies can explore and invest in Kazakh oil and gas sector.

President Arif Alvi underscored the need for establishing air and land connectivity between the two Countries, as Pakistan can provide Kazakhstan the shortest route through the newly developed Gwadar port.

The president noted with pleasure that defense cooperation has been strengthening steadily.

Dr Arif Alvi also appreciated the principled position taken by Kazakhstan for non-discriminatory expansion of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG)'s membership.

The president underlined that Pakistan is extending e-visa facilitation to 175 countries including Kazakhstan, and urged Kazakhstan to consider introducing visa easement process for Pakistani tourists and businessmen as well.

