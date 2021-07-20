President expresses condolences over flood victims in Germany and Belgium

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent telegrams to Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and King Philippe of Belgium to express his condolences over the flood victims in these countries as a result of the Bernd cyclone, the president’s press service said on Saturday.

Sharing your grief at this difficult moment, on behalf of all people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express deep condolences to you and the families who have lost loved ones, as well as to the all the people of Germany. I wish a speedy recovery to the victims of the natural disaster and return to the families of the missing people," telegram of condolences to German Chancellos Angela Merkel says.





Besides the Head of State on his own behalf and behalf of the people of Kazakhstan expressed deepest condolences to King Philippe and the people of Belgium. The President wished those injured speedy recovery and those went missing return safe home.













