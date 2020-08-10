President instructs Foreign Ministry to ensure security of Kazakhstanis in Lebanon

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure security of Kazakhstani citizens in Lebanon after the devastating explosions in Beirut, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.





Minister Tileuberdi revealed via the ministry’s Telegram Channel that a series of powerful blasts had rocked the port of Beirut in Lebanon killing dozens and damaging the city’s infrastructure. According to the minister, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure security of Kazakhstani nationals in Lebanon.





Tileuberdi stated that 113 citizens of Kazakhstan who are in Lebanon have contacted the Kazakhstani diplomats to confirm they were not injured in the explosions. However, the building of the Kazakh diplomatic mission in Beirut has been damaged by the explosions. Fortunately, the employees of the diplomatic mission and members of their families have not been injured.





Tileuberdi also confirmed that 120 Kazakhstani servicemen who are a part of the Indian battalion within the United Nations Interim Force have successfully reached the point of their deployment in Lebanon and haven’t sustained any injuries in the blasts.





Recall that the devastating warehouse explosions shook Beirut on Tuesday, killing 78 people and injuring nearly 4,000. The death toll is expected to rise.













