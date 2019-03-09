President names new Kazakh Ambassador to Afghanistan

President Nursultan Nazarbayev appointed Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,the president's press service reports.





The Head of State also decreed to relieve Mr. Omirtay Bitimov of the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.