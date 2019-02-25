President of Uzbekistan on his first official visit to US

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived with the first official visit to the United States on May 15 at the invitation of President Donald Trump, the press service of the presidential administration of Uzbekistan stated on May 16.





Shavkat Mirziyoyev was met at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington D.C. by the US government officials, Trend reports.





Both sides pay great attention to the upcoming high-level talks. The US Administration called the visit of the president of Uzbekistan "historical".





Shavkat Mirziyoyev will meet with Donald Trump at the White House on May 16. Face-to-face talks are to be held first, then in an expanded format.





Mirziyoyev will meet with the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of Defense James Mattis, congressmen and senators, the president of the World Bank to discuss development of cooperation.





Following the results of the official visit, the heads of state are planning to adopt a joint statement, as well as to sign over 40 documents.









