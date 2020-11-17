President ratified agr’t btw Kazakhstan and Belarus governments on coop in migration

The President signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on cooperation in the field of migration.", the Akorda press service reporting.

