President received Swedish Foreign Minister

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the OSCE current chairperson-in-office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, who is in Kazakhstan on an official visit, the presidential press office said on Monday.





Welcoming the Swedish diplomat, Tokayev noted importance of her visit to Kazakhstan both as the OSCE chairperson-in-office and as Swedish Foreign Minister, noting





the significance of the historic OSCE summit held in Astana in 2010 that gave additional impetus to the development of the Organization.





Kazakhstan, he said, expects to further enhance cooperation with Sweden with an emphasis on economic and humanitarian area.





In turn, Ann Linde, thanking Tokayev for the warm welcome, emphasized that this visit is a priority for her as the OSCE chairperson-in-office.





The President and the Swedish Foreign Minister touched upon the current challenges and security risks in the vast European and Eurasian space from Vancouver to Vladivostok and exchanged views on ways to implement the tasks facing the OSCE in three dimensions: military-political, economic-ecological and humanitarian.













