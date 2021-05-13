President Tokayev extends condolences over school shooting in Kazan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his sincere condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin over the tragic death of Russian schoolchildren in the gymnasium in the city of Kazan, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.

At this hour, I share the grief of the grievous loss with the families of the dead children and express my sympathy to them," telegram of condolences says.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.