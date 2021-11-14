Система Orphus

President Tokayev receives Secretary General of Turkic Council

12.11.2021, 11:14 14149
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Secretary General of the Turkic Council Badgad Amreyev as part of his working visit to Istanbul, the president's press service said.
 
During the meeting, Secretary General Amreyev briefed the President in detail on the preparations as well as key issues proposed for the agenda of the upcoming Summit of Heads of State of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States which will take place in Istanbul on 12 November 2021.
 
In addition, the Head of State was informed of the Council’s activity and the results of the 8th meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers held in Istanbul on November 11.
 
Having expressed his satisfaction with the preparations for the upcoming top-level event, President Tokayev gave a number of valuable advice related to further development of the Turkic Council.
 
Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Istanbul for a two-day working visit to participate in the 8th Summit of Heads of State of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States.
 
Source: Kazpravda.kz
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

Kazakh President and Prime Minister of Hungary hold talks

13.11.2021, 00:18 13339
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban met on the sidelines of the Turkic Council, the president's press service said in a statement on Friday.
 
During the meeting the sides debated development of trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, climate change and fight against coronavirus.
 
Besides, the parties shared views on pressing issues of the regional agenda, including situation in Afghanistan.
 
Following the talks Viktor Orban invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Kazakhstan next year.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Lama Sharif became appointed as ambassador of Kazakhstan to two African countries

12.11.2021, 12:05 14149
Kairat Lama Sharif has been appointed as ambassador of Kazakhstan to two African states, the president's press service said in a statement on Friday.
 

By the decree of the head of state, Lama Sharif Kairat Kairbekuly , Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Arab Republic of Egypt, , has been appointed as an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Algerian People's Democratic Republic, Tunisian Republic concurrently," the decree says.

 
Lama Sharif has been an ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt since September 2020, before that, since April 2019, he was Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and even earlier, from October 2013 to February 2019, he worked as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE.
 
Source: KazTAG
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President arrives in Istanbul for a working visit

11.11.2021, 17:34 18712
Kazakh President arrives in Istanbul for a working visit
Images | Akorda
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Istanbul on a two-day working visit to participate in the VIII Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States.
 
The Head of State will also hold a number of bilateral meetings, the Facebook account of press secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali reads.

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read