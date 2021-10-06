President Tokayev receives US Ambassador William Moser

The Head of State receives U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan William Moser on the completion of his diplomatic mission in our country, the president's press service said in a statement on Tuesday.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked William Moser for his contribution to the development of an Enhanced Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.
I would like to express my appreciation for your excellent job as the Ambassador of the United States to Kazakhstan. Your country is among the first to have recognized Kazakhstan’s Independence. We will never forget this fact," the President said.
The Head of State reaffirmed the strong commitment of the Kazakh side to expand constructive cooperation with the United States for the benefit of the peoples of the two friendly countries.
In turn, William Moser thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his support and highly valued the political and economic reforms carried out in our country. In addition, the American diplomat stated Washington’s commitment to ensuring stability and security in Central Asia.
In addition, President Tokayev and Ambassador Moser discussed a number of pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and the regional agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan.
At the end of the conversation, the Head of State handed William Moser the Letter of Appreciation and a special badge, wishing him further success in the diplomatic service.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, the presidential press service said on Tuesday.
President Tokayev extended birthday greetings to Emomali Rahmon wishing him further success in his responsible post for the benefit of the fraternal people of Tajikistan.
The Head of State went on to commend the Tajik President’s personal contribution to the strengthening of Kazakh-Tajik ties of friendship, trust and strategic partnership.
The presidents also discussed the prospects of further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for active and fruitful work at the recent CSTO and SCO summits in Dushanbe.
The sides agreed to maintain active political dialogue at the top level and also gave consideration to the schedule of upcoming meetings within the framework of international events.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Eamon Gilmore, the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, and Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Representative (EUSR) for Central Asia, the presidential press office said in a statement.
During the meeting debated were the state and prospects for cooperation as part of expanded partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union. Besides, they discussed regional security issues.
The Kazakh President told the delegation about the political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan and humanitarian assistance measures to Afghanistan.
Gilmore highly appreciated Kazakhstan-EU political and trade-economic cooperation and highlighted timeliness and significance of maintaining contacts for further widening of partnership. The EU Special Representative expressed opinion that the forthcoming visit of the Kazakh President to Brussels will become an important page in the development of bilateral ties.
Eamon Gilmore, the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, and Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, will represent Brussels at the Central Asia-European Union Civil Forum to be held in Almaty.
Kazakhstan and Russia are developing a program of cross-border cooperation until 2023, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.
An impressive legal framework for regional cooperation has been formed. The signing of a number of important agreements between the constituent entities of the Russian Federation and the regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan is timed to coincide with the current forum, we are preparing a program of interregional and cross-border cooperation for the period up to 2023," Russian leader Vladimir Putin said to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the plenary session of the 17th Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan.