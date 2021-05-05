President Tokayev sends telegram to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.

In his telegram, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, expressed deep solidarity with the Indian nation over the devastating COVID-19 surge in this country.

The Head of State noted with regret the fact that the coronavirus knows no boundaries and continues spreading across the globe infecting more and more people. President Tokayev also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families who lost their beloved ones and wished a speedy recovery to all those suffering from the deadly virus.

During this harsh time, we stand ready to unite efforts with our Indian friends to contain the spread of pandemic and provide every possible assistance in the spirit of enduring friendship and mutual support between our states. I firmly believe that under your wise leadership the Government of India will be able to overcome the current crisis and return to its normal life," the President says in his message.

In conclusion, President Tokayev wished Prime Minister Modi a strong will in bringing his great nation through these hardships to become even more resilient and prosperous.













