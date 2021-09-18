Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran agree to exchange visits

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated at a meeting in Dushanbe Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on his victory in the recent presidential elections, the presidential press office said in a statement on Friday.

This is our first meeting. I am confident that it will give an impetus to the interaction between our states. Iran is our good neighbor in the Caspian region and a close partner in the Islamic world. Close cooperation has been established since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Iran," the Head of State said.

In turn, Ebrahim Raisi expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for congratulating him and sending a special Kazakh delegation to his inauguration.

Comprehensive cooperation has been established between our countries. I believe that there are prospects for expanding our ties. I hope that today’s meeting will mark the beginning of our further rapprochement," President Ebrahim Raisi said.





The sides noted positive trends in the development of bilateral trade this year and reaffirmed their readiness to make efforts to increase it. They also expressed a common interest in strengthening ties in the transport and logistics, agriculture, and investment areas.





At the end, the two presidents agreed to exchange visits.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.