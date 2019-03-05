Press center with 5G service opens for 2019 two sessions

A staff was working at the press center for the two sessions, February 27, 2019. (Photo by Weng Qiyu, People's Daily Online)

The press center for the "two sessions", the National People's Congress (NPC) and Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), was put into official use at the Media Center Hotel on the north side of the West Chang'an Street, Beijing on Feb. 27.

The second session of the 13th NPC and the second session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC are scheduled to begin on Mar. 5 and 3 respectively in Beijing.

More than 3,000 Chinese and foreign journalists have registered to cover the two sessions.

During the "two sessions", multiple press conferences will be held at the press center. Related services for interviews will also be provided there.

Reports confirmed that 5G network will be available at the press center for the first time.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.