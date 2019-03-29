Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev meets with Vice President of the Asian Development Bank W. Zhang

Astana. 14 June. Kazakhstan Today - The meeting of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev with Vice President of the Asian Development Bank Wencai Zhang was held in Ukimet Uyi.



The key topic of discussion was the draft of the new Country Partnership Strategy of the Asian Development Bank for Kazakhstan for 2017-2021.



During the meeting, the priority areas of the draft strategy were discussed, including strengthening the financial sector, increasing competitiveness and continuing economic diversification in order to maintain sustainable growth and create new jobs, maintain investment in infrastructure, develop entrepreneurship and attract private capital as one of the drivers of economic growth.



At the same time, issues of deregulation of the health care system, development of rural areas, climate change, as well as cooperation in the field of tourism and energy were discussed.



Vice President of the Asian Development Bank W. Zhang noted that at the end of EXPO-2017 exhibition in September of this year, it is planned to open a regional knowledge centre in Almaty, on the basis of which researches will be carried out and assistance will be provided for the development of institutional capacity In Kazakhstan.



This year marks 26 years of Kazakhstan's cooperation with the Asian Development Bank.



Since the moment of cooperation, the Asian Development Bank has provided loans to finance 86 projects. According to the results of the last year, 5 projects were included in the active portfolio of ADB projects in Kazakhstan.



