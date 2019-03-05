Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev takes part in the Astana Economic Forum

Astana. 15 June. Kazakhstan Today - At the presentation of the World Bank's report on systemic diagnostics of the country in the light of the 25th anniversary of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev addressed a welcoming speech to the participants of the AEF opened today in Astana.



The Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev noted that the Astana Economic Forum is held the 10th time and this year coincided with the holding of EXPO-2017. During this time the forum has become an authoritative platform for discussing important issues. The recommendations developed at the AEF will help all participants to find answers to the challenges of our time.



The Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev informed that the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the World Bank, has been working to solve the problems associated with liberalization of the national economy and increasing its competitiveness, creating new jobs, improving the efficiency of public administration, and the sustainability of environmental development.



With the support of the World Bank, 1,300 km of roads have been built and modernized in Kazakhstan. The regulation of the riverbed of the Syr Darya and the northern part of the Aral Sea has made it possible to improve the ecological situation in the Aral Sea area.



The government is actively working on the accelerated technological modernization of the economy, dramatically improving the business environment, providing productive employment, ensuring macroeconomic stability, improving the quality of human capital.



Today Kazakhstan faces the task of gradually reaching the level of 5.5% economic growth until 2021. This will allow us to confidently advance into the top 30 of the world's strongest economies. This is the main national goal set in the Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy.



The System Diagnostics of Kazakhstan, conducted by the World Bank, will help the Government to get an objective assessment, identify opportunities and risks, problem nodes and get recommendations for their resolution.



The theme of the forum in 2017 is "New Energy - New Economy". Each year the AEF gathers more than 5,000 delegates from 80 countries around the world - representatives of the world economic community, current and former heads of states, Nobel Prize winners, the authorities of the academic world and businessmen.



