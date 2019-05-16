Prince Harry and Meghan's baby boy named Archie

Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Xinhua reports.

The couple presented the baby to the world, with Meghan declaring: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy."

Speaking in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle as her husband held their two-day-old child, Meghan added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

The baby could have become Earl of Dumbarton, or Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, according to the royal family tradition. But Harry and Meghan have chosen not to use a title for their first born.

Archie, a German in origin, means "genuine", "bold" and "brave".

The baby boy, born Monday, is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild and the seventh in line to the throne.

Photo credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/Getty Images

