Princess of Thailand receives Kazakh Ambassador in Bangkok

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Raushan Yesbulatova was received by Her Royal Highness Princess of Thailand Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

The audience was held at the Royal Residence of Chitralada. During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat, expressing gratitude for the reception, familiarized the Princess with the current socio-political situation in Kazakhstan, describing the programs and strategies adopted in the context of implementing the Messages of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the people of Kazakhstan.

The measures of the Government to further improve the well-being of each Kazakhstani by using the dynamically developing national innovation potential, as well as the country's intentions to enter the top 30 developed countries of the world by 2050, are particularly noted during the meeting.

Taking into account the significant contribution of Her Highness to the development of national culture, R. Yesbulatova informed the Princess about the Kazakh "Rukhani Janghyru" program, within the framework of which further actions are planned to implement ideas for the modernization of public consciousness.

A separate topic of conversation was the Bolashak International Scholarship for the training of highly qualified specialists founded in 1993 by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, thanks to which talented Kazakhstani youth have the opportunity to study abroad absolutely free of charge, and that due to the development of the Program, the geography of countries is expanding day by day.

In her turn, the Princess of Thailand thanked the Ambassador for her contribution to the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Thailand and at the end of the meeting conveyed best wishes for the well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Kazakhstan.

Her Highness Princess Sirindhorn, popularly called Phatep (angel princess), is the sister of His Majesty the King Rama X, whose coronation is scheduled for May 4-6.

A member of the Royal Family Her Highness Princess Sirindhorn has a master's degree in Eastern epigraphy and art history, Ph.D., heads many foundations and charitable projects. By the instructions of her father, she performed the functions of the diplomatic representative of Thailand in foreign countries and the UN. She speaks English, French, Chinese and German.

For many years teaching in military schools, the Princess has the military rank of Army General.

