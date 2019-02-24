Putin says Saint Petersburg blast was 'act of terror'

Moscow. 28 December. Kazakhstan Today - Speaking at a meeting with military officers in the Kremlin, Putin ordered the nation's security services to "act decisively" and "liquidate bandits on the spot" if armed militants put up resistance.



His spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters later that the Russian leader was referring to all those "who harbour plans to carry out acts of terror in our country."



On Wednesday evening, a homemade bomb placed in a locker at the supermarket in northwestern Saint Petersburg, Russia's second city and Putin's hometown, exploded.



"As you know, an act of terror took place in Saint Petersburg yesterday," Putin said at a ceremony to award officers who took part in the Syria campaign.



Those wounded in the attack included a 35-year-old pregnant woman.



Putin's 2015 decision to intervene in Syria militarily on the side of Bashar al-Assad has made Russia a priority target for the Islamic State group.



Anna Mityanina, vice governor of Saint Petersburg, said on Twitter that six people remain in hospital care.



The bomb came after the FSB security service said earlier this month it had prevented a terror attack on a key Orthodox cathedral in Saint Petersburg with the help of America's CIA, which led Putin to thank US President Donald Trump.



- Man in hooded jacket -



The explosion occurred at around 1845 local time (1545 GMT) as people geared up to celebrate the New Year -- the country's biggest holiday -- followed by Russian Orthodox Christmas, which falls on January 7.



Officials said the bomb had power equivalent to 200 grammes of TNT.



The investigation is being overseen by Russia's National Anti-Terror Committee even though authorities initially opened a probe into attempted murder.



The committee said the explosion went off after "a criminal placed an unidentified explosive device in a storage locker."



Footage posted online by local media showed a man -- who did not appear Slavic and wore a hooded jacket -- enter the supermarket with a backpack and leave without it a short time afterwards.



Saint Petersburg is home to tens of thousands of migrants many of whom come from majority-Muslim Central Asia.



Putin's spokesman Peskov rejected concerns that Saint Petersburg had become especially vulnerable in the face of terrorism.



