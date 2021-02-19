Putin supported all Tokayev's proposals for further development of EAEU

A telephone conversation between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin took place, the presidential press office said.





The heads of state discussed in detail the issues of cooperation in the bilateral format and within the EAEU.





The President of Kazakhstan expressed satisfaction with the interaction of the two countries in countering the pandemic. The production of the Sputnik V vaccine was launched in Karaganda, agreements were reached between the governments on the supply of the Russian vaccine to Kazakhstan.





In pursuance of the agreements reached and instructions, the governments closely interact with each other, and specific decisions are made. It was decided that this year the Forum of interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia will be held in Kokshetau. As for the form of this event, the specific decision will depend on the epidemiological situation.





Vladimir Putin agreed with all the proposals of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev regarding the further development of the EAEU, strengthening its potential and authority. The presidents agreed to work in close contact with each other to solve problems arising in the activities of this integration association.





During the conversation, they also supported the proposal to continue joint work in the energy sector, taking into account current trends and challenges in international markets.









