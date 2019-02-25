Recep Erdogan appeals for going back from dollar

Within the framework of the summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking states taking place in Kyrgyzstan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the CCTS states to conduct trade in the Turkish national currency - lira, K-News reports.





Erdogan said that the US dollar has a negative impact on the economy of Turkey. And, in this regard, the country intends to transfer to lira with the largest trading partners, such as China and Russia.





The President of Turkey also noted that some countries are trying to impose their vision of settling issues on the international agenda. Instead of a language of diplomacy and dialogue, these countries prefer threats, pressure and blackmail, Anadolu site reports.





Sanctions and trade restrictions are being introduced, customs duties are being raised, agreements concluded as a result of years of negotiations lose all meaning," Erdogan said.





According to him, the world community is going through a period when the principles of international law are grossly violated, and this causes sincere regret.





The President noted that Turkey will work together with the world community, striving to ensure justice and the rule of law and placing a stake on dialogue and diplomacy.





I am sure the cooperation and solidarity of the Turkic-speaking countries will make a significant contribution to ensuring justice at the international level," he said.









