Religion is the key to deal with crises in the world - Muslim World League

Assistant of the General Secretary of the Muslim World League (the Kingdom of Saudi Arabi) Munkiz Mahmoud As-Sakkar performed as a speaker at the regular session of the Secretariate of the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana. According to him, religion is the only solution to problems and crisis happening in the world.





The 6th Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will take place on October 10-11 in Astana.





According to Munkiz Mahmoud As-Sakkar, the continuation of the event and Kazakhstan's initiative to hold the Congress prove that all religious leaders of the world wish to establish peace and spread over a culture of peaceful coexistence, as well as the friendship between people and their refusal from all extremist movements calling on to resume imbalances.





One can say that everything the world faces these times, conflicts and crises, is caused by religion. Because everyone using religion as a guide in all their actions only act under the guise of religion, however, it has nothing to do with religion. They are all caused by selfish attitudes and wishes, as well as that today a reduction in our religious values occurs, so one observes many wrongdoings in human history. It is possible that nowadays religious values weaken. All this led humanity to many crises. The human who does not find content in religion, who does not live in accordance with his conscience, becomes an animal. Therefore, we can say that all those crises the world faces, can be solved by religion. They are likely was not caused by religion, but they can be solved through religion in various societies," said the Assistant.





According to him, the leaders of world and traditional religions are able to create a new event and turn the Congress's platform into practical programmes and steps.





We are capable of conveying this spirit to our communities and turn it into a social culture so eveyone can turn to it. And, we have approached to convey this culture to those participants of the plant facing imbalances and disparities," said Munkiz Mahmoud As-Sakkar.









