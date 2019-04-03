Religious leaders adopted 6th Congress's declaration

The Religious Leaders of the world has adopted a declaration of the 6th Congress and held a closing ceremony.





The Congress's true site is not only Astana but the whole global space, as people of various faiths followed the meetings in Kazakhstan's capital city with the hope. Millions of people who are tired of feuds and worrying expectations wish the ordinary things - peace, calm, stability. People do want peace. I wish the hope that the attendees, they are eminent spiritual hierarchies, politicians, heads of the international organizations will deliver resultsets of the 6th Congress to their states and peoples. I do hope that you will support to distribute the key solutions of the Declaration at all levels of civil society institutions," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the head of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan and the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.





He expressed gratitude to all heads of delegations, participants of the Congress and guests for the response efforts in promoting ideas and initiatives of the Congress.





The draft declaration of the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions designed by the Congress's Secretariat was agreed with your representatives, members of the Secretariat, and the working group. After which the final document was approved by the Council of Religious Leaders. The declaration's text was presented to your attention. I believe that there is no objection, let's say the declaration has adopted," said Tokayev.





Also, during a closing ceremony of the Congress, a cancellation ceremony of a postage stamp Kazakhstan has specially produced on the occasion of the 15 years since the establishment of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, was held.





The stamp is made by the use of offset printing in four colors in the shape of press sheet from 20 stamps.





20 thousand stamps are in circulation. The stamp has the logo of the Congress, the Palace of Peace and Accord, two doves with olive branches and the inscription 'the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions' in Kazakh and English.





In the ceremony the Minister of Social Development of Kazakhstan, Darkhan Kaletayev, and the Chairman of the Board of Kazpost, Saken Sarsenov, took part.









