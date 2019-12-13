Resolutely counter the hegemonic actions of the US

The US president signed the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law. In the name of human rights and democracy, this bill is full of prejudice, arrogance, intimidation and threats. It represents gross interference in China's internal affairs, which is a grave provocation against all Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots. The US exposed its robber face and hegemonic nature to the world.

Anyone who upholds an objective and impartial position has seen that what Hong Kong is facing today is not the so-called issue of human rights and democracy at all, but the problem of rampant violence and serious threats to the freedom and rights of Hong Kong citizens.

Some American politicians, however, turn a blind eye to the crimes committed by the radicals. They turn black into white while neglecting truth and viciously denigrating the Chinese central government and the HKSAR government. They arbitrarily point fingers at China's internal affairs.

They have blatantly met the separatist leaders several times and openly endorsed anti-China troublemakers in Hong Kong. They shamelessly criticize the Hong Kong police, who have enforced the law with utmost restraint while showing no mercy in tackling demonstrations in their own country.

They totally disregard the public demand for ending violence and chaos and restoring order in the Hong Kong community while pushing forward Hong Kong-related law.

The US exercised "long-arm jurisdiction" through its domestic laws. The provisions have provided a shelter for the rioters, put obstacles in the HKSAR government's efforts to stop violence and end chaos, and intimidated the righteous people safeguarding law and order.

The aim is to fan the flames, and embolden the rioters to commit crime without scruples and endanger personal and property safety of the public.

The world has seen US double standards, which reveals the ugly face of hypocrisy. Such hegemonic actions of the US have trampled upon international law and basic norms governing international relations. The world will agree that such practice is beneath contempt.

Under the guise of so-called "human rights," the US outrageously trampled on international law and basic principles. Its reckless and repeated interference in other countries' internal affairs heavily imperiled many developing countries and regions.

To grab the biggest profits, US politicians have made an all-out efforts to stir up unrest and plotted "color revolutions" worldwide.

To maintain their hegemony, they have practiced "long arm jurisdiction" and exerted extreme pressure in every corner of the world, throwing many countries and regions into stagnation and turmoil. The world, in their eyes, seems to date back to human's uncivilized era when power was justice.

The logic of US hegemony is doomed to fail, and playing with power will not succeed. In today's world, the basic norms of international relations such as sovereign equality and non-interference in each other's internal affairs are deeply rooted in people's hearts.

The US has long been detested by the international community for its hegemonic behavior of playing power politics.

This time, they have grossly interfered in China's internal affairs in an attempt to destabilize Hong Kong and restrain China's development, which will only end up with having a dose of their own medicine.

On issues of principle involving national sovereignty, security, and development interests, China will never succumb to any external pressure.

If the US is still obsessed with the outdated cold war mentality and hegemony, and insists on playing with power on Hong Kong, China will resolutely take countermeasures.

If the US goes further and further down the wrong path, China have enough confidence and strength, firm resolution and will to follow this path to the end. The US must bear all consequences.

As the Chinese saying goes, those who follow the trend will prosper, and those who go against the trend will perish.

We remind the US side and a few Hong Kong opposition politicians who follow Washington's lead that they should not underestimate China's firm determination to defend the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, its strong will to implement the "one country, two systems" principle, and its ability and measures to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.

We urge the US side to grasp the situation and step back from the edge of the cliff. It should stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs, to avoid further damage between the two countries' relationship and cooperation in important fields.

