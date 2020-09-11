Rules for issuing Kazakhstan invitations and visas amended

Changes and additions have been made to the Rules for issuing invitations and issuing visas of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reports.

In connection with the changes made to the joint order of the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated November 24, 2016 No. 11-1-2 / 555 and the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 1100 dated November 28, 2016" On approval of the Rules for issuing invitations, coordination of invitations for the entry of foreign and stateless persons into the Republic of Kazakhstan, issuance, cancellation, restoration of visas of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and also the extension and reduction of their validity term " dated September 18, 2020:

- in implementation of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated November 25, 2019 "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the provision of public services", the procedure (standards and regulations) have been determined for the rendering of public services by the Ministries of Internal Affairs, Foreign Affairs and foreign establishments of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall provide state services - "Acceptance and approval of invitations of host persons for issuing visas of the Republic of Kazakhstan", "Issuance, restoration or extension of visas to foreigners and stateless persons on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the right to leave the Republic of Kazakhstan and enter the Republic Kazakhstan":

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign institutions of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall perform "Issuance, extension of visas for entry to the Republic of Kazakhstan and transit through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan".

- the authority to issue visas at international airports in Kazakhstan is transferred to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

- the procedure for issuing an electronic visa is

enshrined in the law. The list of 109 countries has been expanded and approved, whose citizens can receive single-entry business, tourist and medical treatment visas in electronic format. Crossing the State Border of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be carried out at all international airports of Kazakhstan;

- Former compatriots, upon application, shall be granted the right to obtain multiple-entry visas for private travel for up to three years;

- the validity terms of visas for investors have been increased from three to five years;

- in implementation of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated December 30, 2019 "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Constitutional Laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan", the procedure has been determined for obtaining visas by investment residents of the "Astana International Financial Center";

- the requirement to submit to the migration service bodies a solicitation from local executive bodies of the capital, cities of republican status and regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan when issuing an invitation for business immigrants has been canceled;

- the opportunity to change the categories of visas "B10" (private), "C3" (work) and "C9" (educational) to a visa of the category "C2" (family reunification) on the territory of Kazakhstan shall be provided;

- restriction on the extension of a C7 visa to foreign persons carrying out missionary activities in Kazakhstan has been canceled, subject to the written consent of the authorized body of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of religious activity (previously, this visa was allowed to be extended only once in the Republic of Kazakhstan).





