Russian doctors arrive in Almaty to join COVID-19 battle

A team of doctors from Russia has arrived in Almaty city to join the country's efforts to fight the COVID-19 virus.

Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev has introduced deputy head of the healthcare department of Moscow city Alexei Tokarev, who led the team, to the members of the Commission against the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The team's arrival is a part of the cooperation project between Kazakhstan and Russia regarding the fight against the COVID-19 virus. Yerzhan Babakumarov, deputy mayor of Almaty, and Anastasia Rakova, deputy mayor of Moscow city, are the project coordinators.

The team consists of 23 specialists, including infectious diseases specialists, epidemiologists, anesthesiologists, resuscitation experts, cardiologists, pulmonologists, and health care specialists who came to provide technical and methodological assistance.

They are to team up to engage in Almaty's medical organizations routing and treatment of severe patients, to provide medical services to COVID-19 patients both with and without symptoms, and to carry out lab tests.

Recall, the team of 32 Russian doctors led by Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev arrived in the Kazakh capital yesterday to help fight the COVID-19 virus there.













