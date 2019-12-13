Samoa suspends business for 2 days for mass measles vaccination drive

The government of Samoa announced Wednesday that it will suspend all business activity to conduct a door-to-door vaccination campaign across the country on Dec. 5-6 against measles, which since October has killed 60 people, 52 of them under the age of four, EFE reports.

In the South Pacific nation, which has a population of less than 200,000, 4,052 cases of measles have been recorded since the beginning of the outbreak, 171 of which were recorded Oct 4, the government of Samoa reported Wednesday.

