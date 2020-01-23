Samsung to buy U.S. network service provider to expand 5G infrastructure

Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will acquire U.S. network service provider TeleWorld Solutions (TWS) Inc. to better provide 5G infrastructure and solutions.

Under the deal, TWS will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics America Inc., according to the South Korean tech giant. Samsung didn't reveal the value of the acquisition deal.

TWS, based in Chantilly, Virginia, specializes in network design, testing and optimization services to mobile service and cable operators.

Samsung said the acquisition will allow it to deliver end-to-end solutions, from semiconductors and mobile phones to network infrastructure, amid rising demand for 5G infrastructure and 4G LTE enhancement in the U.S.

The acquisition of TWS will enable us to meet mobile carriers' growing needs for improving their 4G and 5G networks, and eventually create new opportunities to enhance our service capabilities to our customers," Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, executive vice president and chief of Networks Business at Samsung, said in a statement."

TeleWorld Solutions CEO Shervin Gerami said: "Everyone at TeleWorld Solutions is excited to be part of the Samsung family. ... Joining forces with Samsung will accelerate innovation to help our customers fulfill their needs for network strategy, deployment and automation."

