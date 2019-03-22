SCAT launches new direct flight Astana-Sochi

Boeing 737-300 aircraft with a capacity of up to 144 passengers fly twice a week, the website of the Kazakh Embassy in the Russian Federation reports.





Tuesdays 10.25 departures from Astana airport to Sochi, back flight at 12.15 Saturdays -13.50 and back flight at 15.55 local time.





The travel hours are about three hours and a half. The minimum price of a one-way ticket is around 60 thousand tenge.





Starting from June 4? 4 SCAT launched Aktau -Sochi flights. The flights will be carried out on Mondays and Thursdays on Bombardier CRJ-100/200 and Boeing 737-300 aircraft. The journey takes 1,5-2 hours. The minimum cost of a flight to one side is about 52 thousand tenge.





It should be noted, within the next World Football Championship opening next week, Sochi will take four group stage matches and two playoff games.









