Schools in Seoul suspend classes after coronavirus cases confirmed

Five schools in eastern Seoul suspended classes Thursday in an emergency measure to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Four elementary schools and one middle school in the Songpa Ward and nearby Gangdong Ward districts closed following a report that South Korea's 19th confirmed patient with the virus resides in Songpa, Yonhap reports.

A total of 42 schools in Seoul's northeastern districts of Seongbuk Ward and Jungnang Ward that are within 1 kilometer of where the confirmed patient had stayed also entered a weeklong forced hiatus of classes earlier in the day.

The move comes after the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education ordered schools within 1 kilometer of confirmed patients' routes to suspend classes.

The Ministry of Education has also advised universities to postpone the new school term by up to four weeks as part of precautionary measures.

On Thursday, South Korea reported four more cases of infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 23.

