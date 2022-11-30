This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece
Kazakhstan-Finland coop deepening discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan's presidential election results and ongoing political reforms discussed in Riyadh
Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Swiss Confederation
Kazakhstan is a valuable partner, Josep Borrell
Kazakhstan-UAE celebrate 30th anniversary of bilateral relations
Today the United Arab Emirates is one of the main partners of Kazakhstan in the Middle East. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, trade and economic relations between the two countries have strengthened. In particular, as per the results in 2021, mutual trade reached a record $700 million,"the Kazakh diplomat said.
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN holds meeting with civil community in Geneva
Kazakh Consulate celebrates 30th anniversary of establishment of relations with UAE
The concert celebrates both the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Republic of Kazakhstan General Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates as well as the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations," said Rawan Juma Bek, Consul General of Kazakhstan to the UAE.
Germany to open hydrogen diplomacy office in Kazakh capital
