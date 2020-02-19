Solar Orbiter, unique mission to unravel the Sun's mysteries

The Atlas V Solar Orbiter rocket has been launched into space on a mission to capture images of the Sun's poles in a bid to predict the star's effects on Earth.
The orbiter, a European Space Agency and NASA collaboration, is set to get as close as 43 million kilometers to the star's surface to carry out unprecedented explorations, EFE reports.
