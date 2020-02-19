Solar Orbiter, unique mission to unravel the Sun's mysteries

The Atlas V Solar Orbiter rocket has been launched into space on a mission to capture images of the Sun's poles in a bid to predict the star's effects on Earth.

The orbiter, a European Space Agency and NASA collaboration, is set to get as close as 43 million kilometers to the star's surface to carry out unprecedented explorations, EFE reports.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.