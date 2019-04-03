Steven Seagal appointed as Russian MFA's special envoy

Well-known US actor, film producer, screenwriter, director, martial artist and musician Steven Segal was appointed a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry on issues of Russian-American humanitarian ties, the Facebook official page of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Facebook reads.





The mission of Steven Seagal as a special representative to contribute the further development of the Russian-US relations in the humanitarian sphere, including interaction in culture and art, public, and youth exchanges.





It is referred to a socio-political position that does not presuppose a monetary reward. The very case when the people's diplomacy meets with traditional diplomacy. In international practice, it is possible to draw parallels with the functions of the UN Goodwill Ambassadors.









