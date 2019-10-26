Stockholm hosted business forum for Kazakhs living abroad

Stockholm hosted a business forum aimed at establishing and strengthening ties with compatriots living abroad.

The business forum was held on October 21 in Stockholm for our compatriots living in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

The event is a part of a program implemented by Otandastar Foundation and the World Kazakh Association. The forum is aimed at establishing and strengthening ties with ethnic Kazakhs living in Northern Europe.

The leaders and activists of the Kazakh Diasporas, the ambassador of Kazakhstan to Sweden Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the deputy chairman of the World Kazakh Association Argyn Ospanov, the senior officials of the Otandastar Foundation, the Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan Manne Wдngborg and honorary consuls of Kazakhstan in Denmark, Finland and Sweden took part in the event.

Kazakhstanis working in companies of the Northern European countries, as well as business persons from Turkestan and Karaganda regions have arrived in Sweden to partake in the forum.

Representatives of the World Kazakh Association and the Fund spoke about creating a network of business houses and cultural centres around the world within the "Kazakh Cultural and Business House" project, which is one of the key elements of Otandastar’s work with the diaspora abroad.

The Kazakh Cultural and Business House will have its headquarters in the Kazakh capital. It will also have a network of offices around the world, with ethnic Kazakhs who have the citizenship of the host country working as their representatives. They will serve as conductors of Kazakh culture and traditions, national brands, preservation of the Kazakh language, and will also assist in the promotion of Kazakhstan’s exports and products, participate in signing business contracts, and search for partners, interesting business ideas and innovative start-ups. This mechanism is successfully used by a number of countries, like the government of Israel, in promoting culture and developing business relations.

The forum participants discussed in detail the interaction mechanisms, as well as issues of stimulating business initiatives and supporting start-ups. The participants of the forum were presented the investment potential of Kazakhstan and the conditions created for business development in the regions. The meeting performed a wide range of relevant and demanded business projects including in the field of renewable energy, information technology, production of building materials, raw materials processing, petrochemicals, mining, transport and logistics, agriculture, tourism, education and science.

The business forum in Stockholm was the fifth after meetings in Munich, San Francisco, Istanbul and London. A total of eight such meetings with compatriots living in different countries are going to take place in Germany, the USA, the UK, Sweden, China, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Russia.

