Sudan opposition calls for ‘toppling’ military rulers

Sudan’s main opposition alliance has called for protesters to topple the ruling military council, shortly after nine people were killed by security forces during an attempt to clear the main protest camp in the capital Khartoum.

We call for working to topple the Transitional Military Council (TMC)," the Declaration of Freedom and Change alliance said in a statement on Monday.

It called on protesters to stage peaceful rallies nationwide and block roads in the capital and other Sudanese cities.

The military junta waited a lot with false promises before revealing its true face," the alliance said.

At least 13 people were killed and scores injured when security forces moved in to clear protesters camping out near the army headquarters in Khartoum, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors.

The sit-in near the army headquarters has been the epicenter of protests demanding the TMC hand over power to a civilian government.

In early April, Sudan’s military establishment deposed long-serving President Omar al-Bashir following months of popular demonstrations against his 30-year rule.

The TMC is now overseeing a two-year transitional period during which it has pledged to hold presidential elections.

Demonstrators, however, have remained on the streets to demand that the TMC relinquish power at the earliest possible date to a civilian authority.

