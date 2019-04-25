Suspected Kazakhstani extremists held in Kyrgyzstan

Almaty. June 29. Kazakhstan Today - Kyrgyz authorities detained two suspected Kazakhstani extremists, Kazakhstan Today reports.



On June 27 Kyrgyz authorities arrested two Kazakhstani men suspected of trying to recruit women to religious extremist causes, the Kyrgyz State National Security Committee (GKNB) press office said June 28.



The Kazakhstanis, who used business activity as a front, are accused of recruiting women in various religious institutions, including the Central Bishkek Mosque, the GKNB said, adding that some muftiate employees helped the suspects.



Authorities confiscated books, brochures, magazines, DVDs and bomb parts from the men. The publications contain calls to jihad and other extremist ideals, the GKNB said.



